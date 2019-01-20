It's 'all systems go' for the Bangsamoro plebiscite, says MILF peace panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal, hopeful that his years of negotiating with the government will culminate in the creation of a new autonomous region

Published 9:40 PM, January 20, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – On the eve of the Bangsamoro plebiscite, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) officials said they have reason to hope that the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) will be ratified.

MILF peace panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal, in a Rappler Talk interview on Sunday, January 20, said they expect a "landslide victory" in most of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) areas.

"We are looking at a landslide victory of the 'yes' votes in at least 4 provinces and two cities – in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, Lamitan City, and then Marawi City. We are encountering some problems in Cotabato City, in Isabela City, and Sulu province," he said.

Local government officials in Cotabato City and Isabela City have taken a side in Monday's plebiscite. Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi, for example, is vocally against her city joining the envisioned Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

A longtime observer of Mindanao politics and governance, Ben Bacani of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance, said the city is likely to reject BARMM inclusion.

"They are campaigning tremendously. They are campaigning on the ground and they have so much resources at their command so they are using all these advantages to defeat 'yes' votes in those areas," Iqbal said about the Isabela and Cotabato city local governments.

Despite the challenges ahead, Iqbal said it's "all systems go."

The MILF has mobilized all its groups and has coordinated with all national government agencies – including the Department of Education, military, and police – to ensure all is set for the Monday poll.

Even members of the MILF's armed wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), will be deployed to precincts – without their guns – to help monitor the plebiscite.

New chapter for Bangsamoro

Tensions have risen in Cotabato City where pro-BARMM inclusion and anti-BARMM inclusion advocates have proved equal in passion.

Iqbal said he has no strong feelings against those opposing the BOL or their local government's inclusion in the BARMM.

"We do not fault them for adopting or taking a position of 'no,' but what we want to happen is whether you vote 'no' or 'yes,' your decision must be educated. You know the issues. If you look at the Bangsamoro Organic Law, it's not a perfect law, but it's a good law," he said.

But Iqbal took a dig at possible motivations of some who oppose the BOL.

"There is no enemy here. It's about the public good, the common good versus, probably, selfish interests," he said.

Many expect the core ARMM territories to ratify the BOL. In war-torn Marawi City, for instance, there is overwhelming support for the law.

Iqbal emphasized what he thinks are core virtues of the BOL – how it is inclusive and offers a concrete mechanism for genuine self-determination for the Bangsamoro people.

"Everyone is benefiting from the Bangsamoro Organic Law – the Christians, the women, the youth, the traditional leaders, even the religious leaders, the local government units. It's real autonomy because we have 55 powers and plus the general welfare clause where the Bangsamoro Parliament can legislate on anything and everything provided it is for the general welfare of the people," said Iqbal.

Mere hours away from the historic plebiscite, Iqbal reflected on how far the MILF has come.

"It's history in the making. It's a momentous day. After tomorrow, I think another chapter is added to the long narrative of the Bangsamoro people," he said.

As the MILF's peace panel chief, Iqbal was at the frontlines of negotiating a peace agreement with the government. Peace talks between the two spanned 17 years or until the MILF and the government signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) in 2014.

The CAB paved the way for the BOL, which was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2018 but needs ratification by the people of the ARMM. This ratification is the subject of the Bangsamoro plebiscite. – Rappler.com