MILF peace panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal is hopeful for a 'landslide victory' for the Bangsamoro Organic Law

Published 9:00 PM, January 20, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Sunday, January 20

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – On the eve of the Bangsamoro plebiscite, Rappler talks to Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) peace panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal on why he is hopeful for a "landslide victory" in the historic poll.

He also explains the challenges and plans of the MILF, the group that will govern the interim Bangsamoro government if the Bangsamoro Organic Law is ratified on Monday, January 21. – Rappler.com