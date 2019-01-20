Police say two men are considered as suspects. They were seen riding a motorcycle to Cotabato Municipal Trial Court Judge Angelito Rasalan's house.

Published 11:05 PM, January 20, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – At least one hand grenade was thrown at the house of Maguindanao Municipal Trial Court Judge Angelito Rasalan on Sunday night, January 20, the eve of the Bangsamoro plebiscite.

There were no casualties.

Philippine National Police Cotabato Station 2 commander Police Chief Inspector Efren Salazar said the grenade was thrown at around 9 pm over the gate of Rasalan's home in Mother Rosario Heights, Cotabato City.

Rasalan's brother Aniceto said he suspects the incident may be connected to cases the judge handled.

Aniceto is the secretary of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, who has been campaigning against the inclusion of her city in the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The police said they consider two men as suspects. The men were seen riding a motorcycle to Rasalan's house.

As of posting, the police have not pinned down a motive for the attack.

An explosive ordnance disposal team processing the site recovered one safety lever and one pull ring of MK2 fragmentation hand grenade. – Rappler.com