Published 12:15 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake of late tycoon Henry Sy Sr on Sunday, January 20.

Duterte was joined by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, his spokesperson Salvador Panelo, and former aide Bong Go.

Duterte was welcomed by Sy's children: SM Investments Corporation vice chairperson Teresita Sy Coson, SM Prime Holdings chairman Hans Sy, SM Prime director Herbert Sy, SM Investments board adviser Elizabeth Sy, and SM Development Corporation chief executive officer Henry Sy Jr.

Sy also has another son, Harley Sy, who serves as executive director of SM Investments.

The Sy family patriarch died on Saturday morning, January 19. He was 94.

Sy led Filipinos on the World's Billionaires List 2018, released by Forbes in March last year. He had been the richest Filipino since 2005.

Sy had an estimated net worth of $19 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.com. (READ: Malacañang: Henry Sy Sr a 'pillar of Philippine economy') – Rappler.com