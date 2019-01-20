Cotabato City cops are able to controllably detonate the bomb after clearing the area

Published 7:50 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On the day of a historic vote in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), policemen found a hand grenade near a high school in the region's de facto capital Cotabato City on Monday, January 21.

According to the initial police report, cops found the grenade around 20 meters from the Rojas High School in Barangay Rosary Heights 1.

A bomb squad was immediately deployed and in a matter of minutes, they were able to secure the area and were able to controllably detonate the bomb.

The discovery of the explosive comes on the day of the plebiscite on the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL). It is still unclear whether the bomb had any relation to the historic vote.

In a text message to Rappler, Soccsksargen top cop Chief Superintendent Eliseo Rasco said the bomb was "far" from any polling precinct. – Rappler.com