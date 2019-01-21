Murad Ebrahim says he wants the Bangsamoro Organic Law to be an 'instrument of peace'

Published 10:43 AM, January 21, 2019

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines – Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim cast his vote in the historic Bangsamoro plebiscite, an exercise he was instrumental in bringing about.

Arriving a little past 10 am on Monday, January 21, at the Sinsuat Junction Central School in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, Murad flashed a big smile as he walked to his voting precinct.

Wearing the MILF's green, Murad was swarmed by residents of the area, mostly MILF members themselves.

As he entered the classroom where he would tick his ballot, residents shouted "Allah hu akbar!" while raising their fists.

Still surrounded by supporters and media, Murad took his seat in a classroom chair and wrote on his ballot, historic not only for the Muslim rebel movement but for him personally. This is the first time Murad has voted in his life.

Murad said he wanted the Bangsamoro Organic Law to be an "instrument of peace." – Rappler.com

