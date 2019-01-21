Amid protests by rights groups and children's advocates, justice panel chairperson Salvador Leachon justifies the bill, saying it is aimed to protect children from being used by syndicates

Published 11:05 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice approved the bill that would lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 years old to 9 years old.

The justice panel chairperson, Oriental Mindoro Representative Salvador Leachon, on Monday, January 21, justified the bill, saying it is aimed to protect children from being used by syndicates to commit crimes.

“The issue on setting the minimum age of criminal responsibility is an integral part of our juvenile system. Let it be understood: First we are not putting these children in jail but in reformative institutions…. They are not branded as criminal but children in conflict with the law,” said Leachon.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com