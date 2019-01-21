ARMM Comelec asks Comelec headquarters in Manila if voting time can be extended in Cotabato City

Published 1:36 PM, January 21, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Some 8,000 people had to wait hours before casting their vote on the Bangsamoro Organic Law because teachers functioning as Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) did not show up.

Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Comelec chief Rey Sumalipao said 24 precincts opened late on Monday, January 21, by as much as 3 hours. Precincts are supposed to open at exactly 7 am and close at 3 pm. Voters have only this window to cast their votes.

All 24 precincts are now open and functioning, Sumalipao said during a press conference.

The 72 teachers that did not arrive in their precincts were allegedly intimated.

“Allegedy, there were threats addressed to them, mostly through text messages,” said Sumalipao. He himself, however, did not read the text messages but said they were reported to him by his staff and other observers.

Because of the delay, his office has requested the Comelec en banc in Manila to decide if voting time can be extended on Monday.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez could not say when the en banc will reach a decision but said in the past, it was released “as late as two hours before the original closing time.”

The en banc usually allows an extension in cases when voting rights have been violated.

“If the en banc feels that the voting rights have been infringed upon because of the delay and usually what they do is the hours that you lost will be added to you at the end of the period, based on the principle of parity,” said Jimenez.

As long as the en banc has not decided, polling precincts will close at 3 pm.

But Sumalipao advised people who are yet to vote to to be at their precincts by 3 pm so they can at least be listed as having been there at that time. Those in the list will be allowed to vote even past 3 pm.

Aside from Cotabato City, Sumalipao said there were no major incidents in other areas participating in the plebiscite.

Moro Islamic Liberation Front chairman Murad Ebrahim, who was able to vote that morning, said he has reported the non-arrival of teachers in precincts to the military and Malacañang’s Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Proces (OPAPP).

“That is our worry in Cotabato City because it seems that there are groups trying to create a situation so voters teachers will be scared, they won’t show up…But we have already brought up this matter to the security and OPAPP…We’re hoping they will find a way that this problem will be addressed because people cannot vote,” said Murad. – Rappler.com