These confrontations underline how high-strung Cotabato City is because of the plebiscite

Published 5:06 PM, January 21, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – As polling precincts in Cotabato City closed at 3 pm on Monday, January 21, tensions continued to run high.

At Vilo Central Elementary School, a crowd shouts "Bawal 'yan!" whenever someone tries to enter the precinct. They contend that at 3 pm, voters can no longer enter the precinct since the precinct should already be closed. However, they had also been shouting at people entering the precinct even before 3 pm. Eventually, a policeman comes out to explain that, after 3 pm, they had been letting in, not voters, but poll watchers.

These confrontations underline how high-strung Cotabato City is because of the plebiscite.

Pia Ranada reports. – Rappler.com

Bookmark these pages: