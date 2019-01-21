Police identify 62-year-old Ibrahim Sampiano as a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front's 'inner guard 2nd Brigade'

Published 7:30 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities nabbed on Monday, January 21, a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) carrying a loaded pistol inside a Bangsamoro plebiscite polling precinct in Lanao del Sur.

According to Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde. 62-year-old Ibrahim Sampiano was caught inside the Balabagan Central Elementary School polling center in Barangay Banago, Balabagan town.

Albayalde said Sampiano was allegedly carrying a "fully-loaded caliber .45 pistol without pertinent gun ban exemption documents."

"Upon investigation, Sampiano was found to be an MILF member belonging to the inner guard 2nd Brigade," Albayalde said in his statement on Monday.

It remains unclear whether Sampiano is part of the MILF's armed wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces.

He is currently detained at the Balabagan Municipal Police Station. – Rappler.com