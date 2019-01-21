'The conduct of a thorough study on the soil condition of Mines View Park is highly required at the soonest possible time,' a city council resolution reads

Published 11:10 PM, January 21, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Baguio City council has asked for the conduct of a joint geotechnical investigation into the alarming cracks surrounding the city's traditional crowd drawer, Mines View Park.

Councilor Elmer Datuin said that his proposed resolution was approved, and the investigation will be conducted to assuage the fears of residents regarding the safety of the park.

Datuin said that he was informed by residents of visible cracks along the road and in walls of fences near the park.

"The conduct of a thorough study on the soil condition of Mines View Park is highly required at the soonest possible time to determine what corrective measures to be instigated, if need be, to prevent possible widespread damage," the city council resolution noted.

The council asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Baguio City District Engineering Office, and the City Engineering Office to conduct the study as soon as possible.

The Mines View Park was created in the 1950s to showcase the mines of Itogon and Baguio, which were the lifeline of the city's economy before tourism. Even if the mines are now crowded with houses, tourists still flock to the park more to shop than to see the view. – Rappler.com