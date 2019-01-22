This means that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be one city larger, if the Bangsamoro Organic Law is ratified

Published 8:48 PM, January 22, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Against all odds, the coveted “crown jewel” of the Bangsamoro region has been won.

Cotabato City has voted to join the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), according to unofficial results from the City Board of Canvassers at about 8:42 pm on Tuesday, January 22.

The results are as follows:

"Yes" to inclusion: 36,682 (59%)

"No" to inclusion: 24,994 (41%)

Cotabato City’s astounding vote goes against its voting history. It had twice rejected inclusion in the ARMM, in 1989 and in 2001.

After a close race in the morning, the "yes" vote took over the "no" vote at about 2 pm with 15,115 voters supporting the BOL and 15,023 against it.

Before that, at about 12:07 pm, votes were neck and neck with 13,484 "yes" votes and 13,681 "no" votes. By the time canvassing was over, Cotabato City chose a new Bangsamoro region.

This is a huge victory for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and supporters of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

It also means that if the BOL is ratified, the BARMM will be at least one city larger than the region it replaced, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Plot twist

Up to the eve of the plebiscite, even MILF leaders were not expecting victory in the city. MILF peace panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal had said they were encountering “problems” in securing a win there. (READ: Power brokers in the Bangsamoro region)

Ben Bacani of the Institute of Autonomy and Governance, a longtime observer of the region, had also said “no” to BARMM inclusion would likely win if the voter turnout was high.

Cotabato City was ground zero in the Bangsamoro plebiscite debate as those taking “pro” and “anti” stances had both been equally aggressive. Some “antis” had burnt and taken down pro-BOL displays and posters while some “pros” have been accused of intimidating the other side.

Local politics has also colored the debate because the city’s mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi is openly anti-BARMM inclusion. In villages where the captain is an ally of the mayor, residents who are supportive of BARMM inclusion told Rappler they are afraid to speak out. (READ: Key personalities in the Bangsamoro plebiscite)

Such was the intensity of plebiscite fever in the city where crowds lined the road leading to the ARMM government complex as trucks brought election returns and ballot boxes inside for canvassing.

But the hard-won victory of the BOL supporters will forever change the city, which had, for decades, been capital to a region it was not even part of.

The ARMM is governed from Cotabato City since its offices are stationed there, despite the city being outside of ARMM.

The MILF and BOL proponents will likely savor their win of such a critical, contested city but the challenge that this big change brings awaits. – Rappler.com

