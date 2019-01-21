MMDA General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr says that with the closure, which starts at 6 am, they want to 'address the chokepoint area on the Elliptical Road'

Published 11:50 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A portion of North Avenue in Quezon City will be closed to vehicles starting 6 am Tuesday, January 22, in order to ease traffic along Elliptical Road, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced.

General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr said on Monday that the road closure, which starts 6 am Tuesday, would “address the chokepoint area on the Elliptical Road.”

According to the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center, 8,728 vehicles ply the Elliptical Road-Quezon Memorial Circle, and 1,419 vehicles travel from North Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle during the early morning rush hour.

Garcia advised motorists going from North Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle to turn right at Agham Road, and turn left at Quezon Avenue going toward Quezon Memorial Circle.

Meanwhile, the dry run of the yellow lane policy along Elliptical Road will push through this week, and violators will be apprehended through MMDA's no-contact apprehension policy.

Garcia asked motorists to stay in their lane while driving along Elliptical Road.

"A major cause of traffic congestion in the area is motorists swerving, criss-crossing, or making a sudden change of lane that create a chain reaction,” he added. – Rappler.com

North Avenue, Quezon City, image via Shutterstock