The same SWS survey shows 79% of Muslims nationwide wanted the Bangsamoro Organic Law approved in the plebiscite

Published 8:23 AM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A big majority of Filipino Muslims are confident the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is “capable” of governing the proposed new Muslim region that will enjoy wider powers than the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted in December 2018.

Up to 76% of Muslims nationwide expressed confidence in the rebel group, with 56% of them saying MILF is “definitely capable” and 21% saying it is “somewhat capable.” Only 8% said the MILF is “not capable” while the rest were undecided.

Muslims came out in droves on Monday, January 21, to vote in the referendum on Republic Act 11054 that seeks to create a new region called Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM.

It is poised for victory with a possibility of additional territorial jurisdiction, based on unofficial counts as of Tuesday morning. The MILF is expected to dominate the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to be appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the new region during the transition period until new officials are elected in 2022.

The same SWS survey showed that 79% of Muslims nationwide wanted the new Muslim region established.

Less confidence in MILF in other parts of the country

There is less support for BARMM and confidence in MILF in other parts of the country and among non-Muslims. The Philippines is a predominantly Catholic nation.

Only 36% of Filipinos nationwide said they supported the approval of BOL. Most were undecided at 42% while the remaining 22% said they didn’t support it.

In the entire Mindanao, only 30% said the MILF is capable of governing BARMM with 19% saying it is “definitely capable” and 10% saying it is “somewhat capable.” A higher percentage of 38% said MILF is not capable with 11% saying it is “somewhat not capable” and 28% saying it is “not capable.”

The same survey showed that 41% of respondents in Mindanao said they wanted BOL approved while 31% opposed it.

Among Catholics, 44% were undecided and only 33% supported BARMM. Among Iglesia ni Cristo, 62% were undecided and 26% supported BARMM.

Support is highest among “other Christians” with 37% saying they supported it but 35% were undecided. – Rappler.com