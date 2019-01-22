As a blood moon rises above Baguio City, PAGASA records Baguio's coldest temperature so far this year

Published 9:30 AM, January 22, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Clear skies in Baguio this Tuesday morning, January 22, gave skywatchers a view of the blood moon. It also ushered in the coldest day in the city this year.

According to the PAGASA Synoptic Station here, Baguio recorded 10.4°C at 5:00 am. The past days’ coldest temperature in the past week averaged 2°C warmer.

PAGASA said that this was caused by the northeast monsoon which continues to prevail over Northern Luzon.

Cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains may be experienced in Cordillera due to the northeast monsoon. Strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over the region.

Meanwhile, Southern Philippines will have a fantastic view of the cloudfall at the summit of Mt. Pulag, which reached 2° to 4°C, accounting for the wind chill factor.

About 110 Cordillera police officers and their dependents climbed the highest peak in Luzon during the partial lunar eclipse last January 17 as part of their health training and to set up the security parameters for trekking and climbing. – Rappler.com