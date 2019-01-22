(3rd UPDATE) 'For the sovereign will is expressed through the ballot and not through the bullet,' says Commission on Elections Chairman Sheriff Abas

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) convened on Tuesday, January 22, to canvass the results of a plebiscite on whether to create a more powerful Muslim region in the southern Philippines.

"The conduct of an election like the plebiscite is a healthy sign of the vibrant democracy of the country. It is testimony to the strong institutions and maturity of its citizenry. For the sovereign will is expressed through the ballot and not through the bullet," Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas said in his opening speech.



Abas said the Comelec expects to receive 4 certificates of canvass (COCs) after the January 21 plebiscite:

from the Regional Plebiscite Board of Canvassers of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

from the Provincial Plebiscite Board of Canvassers of Basilan for the inclusion of Isabela City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region

from Isabela City

from Cotabato City

In an interview with reporters, Abas said the Comelec targets to finish the canvassing of votes in one week. "Ang tinitingnan lang namin, 'yung travel time ng magdadala ng COC (We're just looking at the travel time of those bringing the COCs)," he said.

Despite a few "commotions" in Cotabato City, Abas said, "Generally peaceful 'yung plebisito." (The plebiscite is generally peaceful.)



The plebiscite on Monday, January 21, asked residents in key Mindanao areas whether they want to ratify Republic Act No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which provides for the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (READ: What you need to know about the Bangsamoro plebiscite)

At around 11:30 am on Tuesday, Abas and 3 of the poll body's commissioners began to sit as the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassers (NPBOC) at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila.

The Comelec adjourned 10 minutes later, however, as it has not received certificates of canvass from any board of canvassers as of 11:30 am. The canvassing session is set to resume at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 22.

Continuous canvassing

The task of the NBOC is to canvass the yes or no votes in the Bangsamoro plebiscite, and to proclaim the results, according to Comelec Resolution No. 10478 promulgated on January 10.

The NBOC conducts the canvassing "on the basis of the Certificates of Canvass (COCs) with supporting Statement of Votes (SOVs) submitted by the Regional/Provincial/City/Municipal Plebiscite Board of Canvassers."

Comelec Resolution No. 10478 said the NPBOC was supposed to convene at 10 am on Tuesday on the third floor of the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, which houses the Comelec headquarters.

"The NPBOC shall continuously meet from day to day and shall not adjourn until the canvass is completed but may declare a recess from time to time to await the submission of other COCs," the Comelec resolution said.

The Bangsamoro plebiscite on Monday, according to Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez, was "very peaceful" despite delays that affected 8,000 voters in 24 polling precincts.

Two foreign observers told Rappler that the Bangsamoro plebiscite was generally "peaceful" and organized. One of them lauded the Comelec for doing an "excellent job." – Rappler.com

