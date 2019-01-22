The lawyers of the Marcos and Robredo camps say the Supreme Court did not give any reason behind the 'indefinite' suspension

Published 1:58 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), has suspended the ballot recount in the electoral protest filed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Lawyers of both camps confirmed this to Rappler on Tuesday, January 22. (READ: TIMELINE: Marcos-Robredo election case)

Robredo's lawyer Bernadette Sardillo and Marcos’ lead legal counsel George Garcia said in separate text messages to Rappler that the PET informed them about the suspension only through their respective revisors on Tuesday, but no reason was given for the decision.

Revisors are the people in charge of recounting and assessing which ballots should be considered as valid votes for the candidates involved in the electoral protest.

“Yes, just today and indefinite,” Sardillo said in a text message, when asked about the suspension.

The PET was conducting an initial ballot recount in the 3 pilot provinces that Marcos has chosen – Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental. The PET earlier ruled that the results of this initial recount would determine whether or not the rest of Marcos’ electoral protest has any merit.

According to Marcos lawyer Garcia, a veteran election lawyer, the PET’s suspension of the recount was unusual.

“[It is] not so normal, especially if there is no prior notice,” said Garcia, who believed the PET would eventually resume the recount since there were still ballots from Iloilo that have not been recounted.

Garcia said the Marcos camp would not take any legal action for now, until they find out the reason behind the PET’s suspension of the ballot recount.

In the case of the Robredo camp, lead lawyer Romulo Macalintal will hold a press conference on Wednesday, January 23, to discuss a supplemental manifestation they filed in relation to the recount suspension.

The PET suspended the ballot recount a little over a month after Marcos asked the High Court to “immediately” order the technical examination of voting records in Basilan, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao, votes from which Marcos wants the PET to nullify due to alleged widespread cheating. – Rappler.com