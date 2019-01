Carlwyn Baldo is arrested during a search warrant implementation by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

Published 4:57 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the alleged mastermind in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, has been arrested by police on Tuesday, January 22.

He was found inside his residence with allegedly illegal firearms during a raid by the police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

More to follow. – Rappler.com