Isabela City posts the lowest voter turnout in the Bangsamoro plebiscite

Published 6:15 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Lanao del Sur posted the highest voter turnout in the recently concluded Bangsamoro plebiscite, said the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday, January 22.

The voter turnout in Lanao del Sur was 92.59%, said WestMinCom, citing information as of 1 pm on Tuesday. The lowest voter turnout was in Isabela City, at 58.33%.

WestMinCom provided the following figures:

Province of Maguindanao - 66.18%

Province of Sulu - 79.99%

Province of Lanao del Sur - 92.59%

Province of Tawi-Tawi - 91%

Province of Basilan - 76%

Cotabato City - 60%

Isabela City - 58.33%

Canvassing votes

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) at 11:30 am on Tuesday convened as the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassers, but suspended its session after 10 minutes because it still had no certificates of canvass (COCs) to tally.

The Comelec is set to resume its session at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 23.

In an interview with reporters, Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas said the poll body targets to finish the canvassing of votes in one week. "Ang tinitingnan lang namin, 'yung travel time ng magdadala ng COC (We're just looking at the travel time of those bringing the COCs)," he said.

The plebiscite on Monday, January 21, sought to determine if voters in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao favor the creation of a more powerful Bangsamoro region. Polling precincts were open from 7 am to 3 pm on Monday.

The plebiscite was preceded by tension-filled days especially in Cotabato City, envisioned as the crown jewel of the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. "Whatever the outcome is, Cotabato is a divided city," expert Benedict Bacani told Rappler. – Rappler.com

