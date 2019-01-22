Rappler talks to Murad Ebrahim as votes all over Mindanao are tallied for the historic plebiscite

Published 8:22 PM, January 22, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Will a new and more powerful region rise in Muslim Mindanao? Will Cotabato City and Isabela City join this new region?

As votes all over Mindanao are tallied, Rappler speaks to Moro Islamic Liberation Front chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim.

At the time of the interview, the "yes to inclusion" votes in Cotabato City had already overtaken the "no" votes, in the partial and unofficial tally of votes by the city's Plebiscite Board of Canvassers.

We cover these topics:

- Murad's reaction to news that "yes" votes in Cotabato City are gaining ground

- What MILF did to help ensure victory in the coveted city

- How he has prepared for his role as Chief Minister if the Bangsamoro Organic Law is approved

- Status of the MILF's list of nominees to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority

- 3 opportunities he sees if BOL is ratified

- How the Bangsamoro interim government will deal with terrorism, groups like Maute

- How the Bangsamoro interim government will deal with ARMM's powerful political dynasties

- Will they impose taxes on first year of the BARMM?

- Will the Bangsamoro interim government seek more involvement in Marawi rehabilitation?

– Rappler.com