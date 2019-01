San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Lakambini Reluya survives the attack, according to Talisay police chief Superintendent Marlu Conag

Published 7:46 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Lakambini Reluya was ambushed by still unidentified gunmen as she was inside her van traveling across Talisay City on Tuesday, January 22.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Talisay police chief Superintendent Marlu Conag said Mayor Reluya survived the ambush while at least 3 from her party inside the vehicle were injured and brought to the hospital.

More to follow. – Rappler.com