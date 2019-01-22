Provincial search and rescue teams are still trying to locate two other flood victims – a 9-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman

Published 8:36 PM, January 22, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – At least one person was killed and two others remained missing after a flash flood triggered by heavy rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA) hit Barangay San Ignacio in Manay, Davao Oriental on Tuesday, January 22.

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang cited the official report from the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council which said the fatality was a 38-year-old woman.

Dayanghirang said the victim was sleeping and was swept away when the flood struck at dawn Tuesday. He said heavy rains affected the province before the flood struck.

The LPA used to be Tropical Depression Amang, which made landfall in Siargao Island on Sunday night, January 20.

On Tuesday, Dayanghirang said that provincial search and rescue teams are still trying to locate two other flood victims – a 9-year-old girl and another 38-year-old woman.

He said some residents also sustained minor injuries and were immediately treated.

"The provincial government will extend assistance to the family of the deceased and will fast track aid to those affected. We will not rest until the two missing persons have been found," he added. – Rappler.com