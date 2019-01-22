A lone bettor who bought his ticket in SM City Cebu wins the P239-million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot

Published 10:09 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A lone bettor from Cebu City won the P239 million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on Monday night, January 21.

The winning combination was 17-07-38-08-05-10. The jackpot for the Monday draw was P239,204,944.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the bettor bought the winning ticket from an outlet in SM City Cebu.

To claim the cheque, the winner must go to the PCSO's office in Mandaluyong City and present two identification cards for the verification process.

In October 2018, two people shared a P1.18-billion Ultra Lotto 6/58 prize – the biggest jackpot in the country's lotto history.

