Police say arrested Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo 'hyperventilated' inside his detention cell in Albay

Published 7:18 AM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Daraga town Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the recently arrested alleged mastermind behind the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, was rushed to the hospital late night Tuesday, January 22.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Bicol police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Senior Superintendent Arnold Ardiente said Baldo suffered an asthma attack at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, just hours after he was arrested.

"He hyperventilated inside his detention cell and his blood pressure went up," Ardiente said.

From his quarters inside the CIDG Bicol office in Albay, Baldo was carried to the University of Santo Tomas Hospital in Legazpi City and has not been released as of press time. (READ: Who is Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo?)

According to Ardiente, Baldo did not disclose any history of asthma attacks during his medical examination during his booking procedure for detention, but claimed to have such after the episode.

Police are set to file illegal possession of firearms complaints against him after they found unlicensed guns and ammunition in his residential compound during a raid on Tuesday. – Rappler.com