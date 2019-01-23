San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya is facing only one opponent in her 2019 reelection bid

Published 12:24 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police are looking at politics as the possible motive behind the ambush of San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Lakambini Reluya in Talisay City.

Facing reporters, police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde on Wednesday, January 23, said Mayor Reluya herself told cops that she suspected this given that the 2019 elections will be held in 4 months.

"Siya nagsabi na she suspects na politics, sinabi sa akin ng RD (She said she suspects it was politics, the regional director told me)," Albayalde said on Wednesday, January 23.

Mayor Reluya was riding across Talisay City towards Cebu City on Tuesday night when still unidentified gunmen shot at her van multiple times.

Reluya's husband, Barangay Chairman Ricardo Reluya Jr, and two of their companions died on the spot. The mayor and two others were wounded and brought to the Talisay District Hospital.

Asked whether Reluya gave names of possible suspects to the ambush, Albayalde said she gave none.

Reluya will run for reelection in May, facing her sole opponent Ruben Feliciano. Both of them are running as independent candidates.

Cebu police officials, meanwhile, have 2 weeks to solve the ambush or they will be fired.

"They have 2 weeks or they will be relieved," Albayalde said.

The order covers Cebu provincial police chief Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena and Talisay City police chief Superintendent Marlu Conag. (READ: Crime City? Killings in Cebu rise as mayor, cops feud)

Albayalde said the deadline was not too short as cops were able to crack the case of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe's killing in less than 2 weeks. – Rappler.com