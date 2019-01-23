PNP chief orders relief of Police Inspector Resty Descalzo because he failed to track down immediately the drug den despite signs that even children were being used in its operations

Published 1:18 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Navotas police commander has been sacked after the drug raid which led to the round up of 12 minors, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde announced on Wednesday, January 23.

Speaking to reporters during a Kapihan session, Albayalde said he ordered the relief of Police Inspector Resty Descalzo, the Police Community Precinct 3 commander of Navotas City. Albayalde also relieved Police Officer III Randy Belly and PO1 Jejomar Padasas.

According to Albayalde, they were sacked because they failed to track and shut down immediately the drug den despite signs that even children were being used in its operations. (READ: PNP official: Children violating laws ‘mostly from poor families’)

The raid on January 16 led to the arrest of 16 adult suspects. The 12 minors, meanwhile, were found in the vicinity. The youngest was just 4 years old.

Photos of the same children were featured in the viral Facebook post that said PDEA had "paraded" the kids before the media – a big no-no in such operations. The PDEA had denied the post's claim and said that its agents only gathered the children in one area as they pursued the adult suspects. – Rappler.com