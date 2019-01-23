The Department of Social Welfare and Development provides P10,000 to P20,000 each to families affected by the Marawi siege who are now seeking to put up small businesses

Published 1:45 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 35,533 families displaced by the war in Marawi City received money from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to fund their own small businesses.

On Wednesday, January 23, Social Welfare Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan told the House subcommittee on Marawi rehabilitation that they have provided P20,000 each to 31,467 families, while another 4,066 families received P10,000 each as of December 31, 2018.

"So as of now, as of December 31, 2018, we already granted livelihood assistance through the provision of seed capital fund to 31,467 families. These are families who have submitted proposals for their projects. And also 4,066 families. The 31,467 families received P20,000 per family and the 4,000 received P10,000," said Ilagan.

She explained this is part of the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which gives capital and technical assistance to indigents who aspire to set up their own small businesses.

Ilagan said the DSWD is prioritizing giving livelihood assistance to the following:

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) within and outside Marawi not yet covered by the SLP and not covered by the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program

Home-based IDPs within and outside Marawi, especially those living in the most affected area or ground zero of the war

Resettled families living within and outside Marawi

"So the IDPs that are being targeted or are being served by other government agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) needing complementation or capital funds will also be considered," said Ilagan.

On May 23, 2017, government troops clashed with homegrown terrorists from Marawi, leading to a months-long clash that destroyed the city. President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city liberated from terrorists by October 2017, but rehabilitation efforts only kicked off a year later. (READ: Road to Marawi rehab: What caused months of delay?)

The government has already tapped 3 local firms to clear the debris from Marawi. Task Force Bangon Marawi is also seeking an exemption from the election spending ban so reconstruction efforts in the war-torn city will not be further delayed. – Rappler.com