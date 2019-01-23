The House passes the controversial measure on second reading after spending only two session days for the plenary debates

Published 5:11 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Despite strong opposition from opposition lawmakers and children’s rights groups, the House of Representatives approved on 2nd reading the bill that would lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from the current 15 years old.

At the last minute, however – just before House Bill (HB) 8858 was put to a vote at the plenary on Wednesday, January 23, the much controversial provision to lower the minimum age to 9 years old was changed to 12 years old.

This latest move aligns the House version of the bill with the two being deliberated in the Senate.

Lawmakers gave their nod to the House bill through viva voce voting or a vote of ayes and nays on Wednesday, January 23, just two days after the House committee on justice overwhelmingly approved the bill. (READ: LIST: How the House justice panel voted on lowering criminal liability age)

This means the lower chamber spent only two session days for plenary debates on the controversial bill, which minority lawmakers said treats children as “scapegoats” for the government’s failing peace and order campaign.

Lawmakers against the measure already pointed out that the government should focus more on addressing the reasons why children break the law in the first place, including poverty as well as high prevalence of crime and drug abuse. (READ: Beyond juvenile delinquency: Why children break the law)

Some congressmen also argued during the plenary debates that there must first be an improved implementation of the amended Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, which retains the minimum age of criminal liability at 15 but allows children as young as 12 to be detained in youth care facilities or Bahay Pag-asa only for serious crimes, such as rape, murder, and homicide, among others.

These youth care facilities are in dismal condition, making it not conducive to properly rehabilitate children in conflict with the law. (READ: When 'Houses of Hope' fail children in conflict with the law)

But the voices of these lawmakers were left unheard by the rest of their colleagues, who ended up backing HB 8858 because Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and President Rodrigo Duterte are supporting it.

With its second reading approval, HB 8858 is only one final reading away from hurdling the House vote.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, another Duterte ally, already said his chamber would prioritize the passage of its version of the bill. There are two pending Senate bills proposing to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to at least 12 years old, but these will still be debated upon. – Rappler.com