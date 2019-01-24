Torrential rains brought by a low pressure area caused Davao River to swell, prompting the evacuation of families in flooded communities

Published 9:41 AM, January 24, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Emergency responders have evacuated over 200 families from several flooded communities near the Davao River, city officials said on Thursday, January 24.

In a report, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said torrential rains brought by a low pressure area caused Davao River to swell, affecting this city's hinterlands and prompting the forced evacuation of families in affected communities on Wednesday, January 23.

The evacuees were temporarily sheltered at the Doña Pilar Elementary School and the covered gym of Maa Elementary School.

On Wednesday, city authorities issued a Code Orange warning as floodwaters rose to waist-deep levels in areas such as Barangay Ma-a.

"Floodwaters reached the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Inabanga and Lasang. Task Force Davao and Emergency Response Company have been disptached to assist affected residents," the CDRRMO said in its report.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of commuters heading out of or to the northern areas of Davao City such as Panabo and Tagum cities got stranded in Barangay Lasang as the national highway got flooded too.

"The Search and Rescue Teams of DCPO, Davao City Mobile Force Company, and personnel from police precincts of San Pedro, Talomo, Sta Ana, Buhangin, Toril, Sasa, and Bunawan were deployed to assist their respective Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management units," the CDRRMO said.

The CDRRMO said it had not received reports of any casualty from the floods so far.

Jefry Tupas, the city information officer, said the city government had also dispatched mobile kitchens to the affected areas.

Last year, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region said the city's flood woes were being addressed.

DPWH Davao Region spokesperson Dean Ortiz said in July 2018 that a total of P2.9 billion worth of drainage and flood control projects would be implemented in the city, and that some of the projects started last year.

Ortiz said then that the city government had come up with a plan and that it had also identified high-priority areas. These included the improvement of the drainage on J.P. Cabaguio Avenue and the rehabilitation of the Agdao Creek, among others.

He had also said that the DPWH would install pumping stations to help address the flooding. – Rappler.com