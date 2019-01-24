Keith Guianan Echane returns to Japan to face the charges against him

Published 6:47 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Long-overdue justice finally caught up with Keith Guianan Echane.

The 33-year-old Echane, a Filipino who has eluded Japanese law enforcers despite being among the suspects in the rape and killing of an Ibaraki University student in Japan in 2004, has returned to Japan to face the charges.

He was escorted by Japan Interpol personnel on Thursday, January 24, when he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to board a Japan Airlines flight to Narita.

According to reports, Echane volunteered to surrender after the Japanese authorities sought for his capture in the Philippines. Although the Japanese embassy has traced him at his temporary home in Taytay, Rizal in 2017, the Philippine police did not apprehend Echane since there was no arrest warrant against him.

One of Echane’s accomplice, identified as Lampano Jerico Mori, was arrested in Japan and sentenced to life in prison in a Japanese court.

The other Filipino, who was not identified, was still at large and reportedly hiding in the Philippines. Japanese embassy officials are also seeking his arrest.

Mori, Echane and the other Filipino have been placed on an international wanted list after their involvement in the crime. They were then minors working at a plant in the village of Miho, Ibaraki in Japan.

Reports said that Japan authorities were stumped from pursuing the two after Mori’s arrest, because the Filipinos returned to the Philippines after the murder. Japan and the Philippines do not have an extradition treaty. The two Filipino suspects left Japan in 2007.

Japanese police found the naked body of the student in a river in the village of Miho. Police reports said there were several cuts on the body, including deep ones i the neck and chest. – Rappler.com