Published 8:44 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is opening up for franchise applications 20 newly-created routes under the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) system.

LTFRB created 20 new routes through Memorandum Circular 2019-005 issued Wednesday, January 23 . These are:

10 for public utililty buses

2 for UV Express or Class 3 public utility jeepneys

8 for Class 2 PUJs

Interested operators may apply for the following routes:

PUB

PITX – Ternate, Cavite (30 units)



PITX – Alfonso/Mendez, Cavite (28 units)



PITX – Palapala/Dasmariñas, Cavite (30 units)



PITX – Silang, Cavite (38 units)



PITX – Tagaytay City, Cavite (38 units)



PITX – Cavite City, Cavite (15 units)



PITX – Indang, Cavite (35 units)



PITX – Manggahan, General Trias, Cavite (35 units)



PITX – Lancaster New City, Cavite (15 units)



PITX – Nasugbu, Batangas via Ternate (20 units)

UV Express Van or Class 3 PUJ

PITX – Alabang, Muntinlupa (33 units)



PITX – Tanza, Cavite (38 units)

Class 2 PUJ

PITX – Bayan Luma, Imus, Cavite (50 units)



PITX – Alabang, Muntinlupa (33 units)



PITX – Tanza, Cavite (38 units)



PITX – Bicutan, Parañaque via East Service Road (20 units)



PITX – Bicutan, Parañaque via West Service Road (20 units)



PITX – Sucat, Parañaque via Sucat Avenue (33 units)



PITX – Blumentritt, Manila (55 units)



PITX – Bacoor, Cavite (28 units)

LTFRB said that franchise will be given to only one applicant for every route, on the grounds that they satify the modernization plan of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Compliant with new standards

LTFRB plans to give franchise only to those that will be able to provide vehicles compliant with the guidelines set by the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program of the government.

The modernization plan allows PUVs aged less than 15 years that are environment-friendly and have safety features. These vehicles must have Euro 4 engines or higher. (IN PHOTOS: How new jeepneys, buses, tricycles could look like)

According to the guidelines of the DOTr, franchise will be given to buses that are single-deck with at least two doors, air-conditioned, with CCTV and dashboard cameras, free Wi-Fi, and automatic fare collection system.

For UV Express units, only those that follow the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines will be given the license to operate on the new routes.

Meanwhile, Class 2 vehicles must be fit for urban travel and carry more than 22 seated passengers where standing is allowed. The same goes for Class 3, except that standing is not allowed because it is intended for longer routes.

LTFRB said the chosen operator must have at least 25% of the required units within 3 months after the Notice of Selection is awarded, 50% after 6 months, and the complete fleet after 9 months.

But if the operator will not be able to immediately roll out the said units, LTFRB will give a grace period of 15 days after the franchise issuance for the route to be operational, but under an "interim service" agreement.

This means that those with franchise must operate with at least two-thirds of the required number of units per route using their own units, or leased or chartered units from other operators, manufacturers or dealers:

Buses must not be more than 5 years old

UV Express units must not be more than 3 years old

PITX opened shop in November 2018. It houses transportation bays for buses, jeepneys, and UV Express shuttles, as well as commercial spaces and office buildings. (READ: Here's your Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange guide)

The modern terminal is still on partial operations, with bus operators still adjusting to the new LTFRB policy. (READ: Lahat ba ng bus kailangang dumaan sa PITX?) – Rappler.com