Rappler talks to Gil Jacinto of the UP Marine Science Institute and Tony La Viña, former DENR Undersecretary, to make sense of the problems surrounding Manila Bay's rehabilitation

Published 12:09 PM, January 25, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch the discussion at 3 pm on Friday, January 25

MANILA, Philippines – The government is all set to start the rehabilitation of murky Manila Bay on Sunday, January 27.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) branded the effort as the "Battle for Manila Bay," a salute to Secretary Roy Cimatu, a former military man.

“This is a battle that will be won not with force or arms but with the firm resolve to bring Manila Bay back to life,” Cimatu said.

But is the government prepared to embark on this battle? They have yet to make public the details of their rehabilitation plan and budget breakdown.

Rappler talks to Gil Jacinto of the UP Marine Science Institute and Tony La Viña, former DENR Undersecretary, to make sense of Manila Bay's complex problem, which encompasses the social, political, economic, and environmental spheres. – Rappler.com