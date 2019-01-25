An overseas Filipino worker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, posts a video of herself crying and seeking help after her employer tries to kiss her on the nape

Published 2:08 PM, January 25, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – An overseas Filipino worker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia took to social media her cry for help after her employer "tried" to kiss her on the nape.

Merlyn Angel Arellano, a native of Gonzaga town in Cagayan province, posted a video of herself crying as she related her experience. Her post had since been shared more than 400 times.

Arellano said she had locked herself inside a comfort room after the incident.

"Tulungan 'nyo po ako. Muntik po niyang halikan 'tong batok ko kanina," Arellano said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 23.

(Please help me. My employer nearly kissed me on the nape a while ago.)

"Natatakot ako lalo ngayong weekend, umaalis mga anak niya. Kami lang dalawa naiiwan dito. Baka mas malala pa gawin niya sa akin," she added.

(I am afraid that he might do worse next time, especially this weekend as his children will leave. Only the two of us will be staying here.)

Arellano said the incident on Tuesday, January 22, was not the first time her employer allegedly showed acts of lasciviousness towards her.

Rappler on Thursday, January 24, reached out to Labor Secretary Bebot Bello to inform him of Arellano's situation but he has yet to reply.

But Arellano told Rappler that representatives of her agency and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office already called her and her employer, telling her to wait for government action.

Traumatized, Arellano said she wants to leave her employer and go back to the Philippines. – Rappler.com