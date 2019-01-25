The DILG says all villages within and near the Manila Bay area must conduct cleanup activities and provide proper documentation

Published 6:36 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered 5,700 barangays to conduct a cleanup drive to help in the rehabilitation of Manila Bay.

In a memorandum issued Thursday, January 24, the DILG said that local government units within and near Manila Bay must organize activities to clean up coastal areas or inland water systems in their respective localities on a weekly basis starting on Sunday, January 27. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Cleaning up Manila Bay)

The date coincides with the kick-off program of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the rehabilitation efforts for the bay.

The DILG’s order stems from a Supreme Court continuing mandamus, which compels local governments and agencies to reduce the amount of solid wast ending up in bodies of water and waterways which lead to the Manila Bay.

The mandamus also aims to reduce the pollution levels in Manila Bay to an acceptable range. The mandamus will only be lifted once fecal bacteria content is brought down to less than 100 units per cubic meter.

The DENR said bacteria levels in the bay now reach as high as 1 billion units per cubic meter.

All concerned barangays and cities are required to submit a report to their respective Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officers every Tuesday after the conduct of activities.

The post-activity report should specify the volume of collected solid waste, barangays covered, length of area covered, list of total attendees, photo documentation, and details on how the waste were disposed. – Rappler.com