Published 9:01 PM, January 25, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – As Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets go into their March Week or graduation, the academy decided to become off-limits to tourists on weekdays.

According to PMA information officer Lieutenant Colonel Harry Baliaga Jr, this is to help the cadets focus on their studies and training, as many are interrupted by tourists wanting to have selfies as they walk along Fort del Pilar.

Baliaga said that to compensate for the new ruling, they will soon be holding educational tours inside the academy to herd the tourists instead of letting them loiter at the academy.

Meanwhile this weekend, tourists can witness the recognition of PMA Class Bagsik Diwa (Bagong Sibol sa Kinabukasan Mandirigma Hanggang Wakas) of 2022.

Bagsik Diwa will be composed of 253 male and 62 female cadets who were the remnants of the 15,502 who took the examinations in August 2017 and the 450 who reported during the reception rites.

During the recognition, the plebes will no longer be subjected to rigid scrutiny and the rules will be loosened up a bit for the cadets. – Rappler.com