'There are derogatory reports about him on illegal drugs but we're still validating it,' says the investigator

Published 5:44 PM, January 26, 2019

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A policeman here was shot to death in broad daylight on Saturday, January 26.

Killed was Senior Police Officer 4 Oscar Exaltado of Bacolod Police Station 6.



The victim was on his way to work when he was waylaid by two unidentified assailants near an elementary school in Barangay Singcang-Airport around 8 a.m.



Senior Superintendent Henry Biñas, officer-in-charge of Bacolod City Police Office, said they were still investigating the case.



He said police probes have yet to establish the motive of the incident but initial reports said the victim was linked to illegal drugs.



"There are derogatory reports about him on illegal drugs but we're still validating it," he stressed.



Biñas also said they are looking at his work as warrant server or a grudge as the motive of the killing.



"We're validating and investigating all the angles," he added. – Rappler.com