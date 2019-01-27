The military says another 35 people were injured in the explosion on Sunday morning, January 27

Published 11:11 AM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just days after the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) was ratified, an explosion rocked the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, and left at least 7 people dead.

This was confirmed in separate reports from Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Sunday, January 27.

Besana said at least 7 people were killed, while another 35 were wounded as of 10:30 am on Sunday.

The CIDG said two improvised explosive devices were used to bomb the church.

The bombing occurred barely a week after the Commission on Elections deemed the BOL as ratified. (READ: Galvez says ratified BOL brings 'new dawn' to Mindanao)

The BOL will abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replace it with the powerful Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the creation of which is expected to correct the historical injustices committed against the Moro people over the years. – with reports by Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com