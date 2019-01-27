The Laguna Lake Development Authority cuts off the water supply of 3 establishments operating near Manila Bay due to environmental violations

Published 1:40 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The wastewater-discharging facilities of 3 establishments were shut down by the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), with the assistance of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), on Sunday, January 27.

The crackdown was among the activities for the kick-off of the Manila Bay rehabilitation.

Aristocrat along Roxas Boulevard, Gloria Maris at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex, and Esplanade San Miguel by the Bay were issued cease and desist orders for pollutive water discharge and not having the appropriate wastewater facility. (LOOK: Manila Zoo closed 'until further notice')

JUST IN: Aristocrat restaurant slapped with a cease and desist order for pollutive wastewater discharge @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/9OgExVJrak — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) January 27, 2019

LLDA General Manager Jaime Medina said the establishments can still operate, but they will have no water source and cannot discharge wastewater.

Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the LLDA has jurisdiction over the establishments because their wastewater affects the Laguna Lake. Moreover, the LLDA said Pasay City is within its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the LLDA also issued notices of violation against several establishments of SM Prime Holdings, Sea Residences, Lolo Taba and Lola Pato restaurant, and Aliw Inn.