Vice President Leni Robredo and other officials also denounce the bombing of the Jolo Cathedral

Published 2:33 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Malacañang and top Filipino officials condemned the twin explosions that rocked the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, just days after the Bangsamoro Organic Law was ratified.

Several politicians said they are saddened after the bombings left at least 27 dead and 77 other people injured.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police are already on heightened alert and have vowed to "thoroughly investigate" the bloody incidents.

Read the statements of Philippine officials condemning the bombings in Jolo:

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo:

By their act of terrorism and murder of soldiers and civilians, the enemies of the state have boldly challenged the capability of the government to secure the safety of the citizenry in that region. The Armed Forces of the Philippines will rise to the challenge and crush these godless criminals.

We will pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators behind this dastardly crime until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars. The law will give them no mercy.

Vice President Leni Robredo:

Nakakalungkot na sa panahon na umaasa tayo na matutuldukan na ang lahat ng kaguluhan dito sa Mindanao, mangyayari ulit ito. Sana 'yong eleksyon na nangyari no'ng January 21 tsaka 'yong eleksyon na mangyayari sa February 6, magiging mahalagang hakbang para makamtan na natin 'yong kapayapaan.

Itong nangyari sa Sulu, dapat 'di na mangyari uli. Mahalaga na ang salarin dito at tsaka 'yong mga biktima, mabigyan talaga ng katarungan. Kasi kung hindi, talagang nae-embolden 'yong iba na gumawa pa ng iba pang similar na hakbang.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo:

That's really very tragic, so I'm also anxious to go back to Manila now so we can find out if there’s anything that Congress should do from our end…. [To the people of Jolo], please do not lose heart. I'm sure that the government will do everything to make things right.

Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara:

I am deeply concerned and saddened by the twin explosions that rocked the Jolo Cathedral in Sulu this morning. But most of all, I am outraged that the bombings had reportedly killed 5 innocent individuals. This senseless act of violence must be condemned at the very least.

I call on our police authorities conduct a thorough investigation, go after the perpetrators and hold them accountable for this cowardly act. The innocent victims deserve justice.

Senator Francis Pangilinan:

We condole with the loved ones of those killed and wounded. We condemn the bomb attacks at a Roman Catholic Cathedral in Sulu that killed at least 19 persons and wounded dozens.

We trust that proper attention is being given to the victims and that the authorities are now on the hunt for the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

The attack comes at the heels of a successful plebiscite that affirmed the Moro people's desire to have a new Bangsamoro region that they will govern.

Let us not be distracted and defeated by warmongers and violent elements in our midst. An immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators will give justice to the victims and send a strong message that this government will not allow the rule of violence to triumph.

This incident is also a challenge for the government to show what martial law in Mindanao can do to address these attacks.

We have come such a long way in our quest to realize the peace we have long desired for Muslim Mindanao. Let's not allow it to be derailed this time.

Senator Richard Gordon

The bombing of the Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu resulting in 27 dead and 73 wounded so far, is a distardly act that must make us acutely aware of the need to be more inclusive, humane, and just – at all times.

We pray and commiserate with our soldiers, fellow citizens and their families who have suffered from this bombing. We are acting at the Red Cross now. All chapters are on full alert. We have two staff members who are injured. Stay safe and let us all do our duty.

Senator Paolo Benigno 'Bam' Aquino IV

Mariin nating kinokondena ang nangyaring mga pambobomba sa Mount Carmel Cathedral sa Jolo, Sulu.

Taus-puso rin tayong nakikiramay sa mga nawalan ng mahal sa buhay at sa mga nasugatan sa pagsabog.

Nananawagan tayo sa mga awtoridad na tugisin ang mga nasa likod ng pambobomba at papanagutin sa kanilang ginawa upang mabigyan ng katarungan ang mga biktima.

Manatili rin sanang mahinahon at mapagbantay ang lahat sa harap ng tangkang ito na idiskaril ang kapayapaan sa Mindanao.

