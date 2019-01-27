Around 5,000 volunteers participate in the rehabilitation of Manila Bay

Published 6:20 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Some 5,000 volunteers and government workers woke up early to participate on Day 1 of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program on Sunday, January 27.

Employees, students, and civic organizations pledged that they intend to make the polluted bay clean again after decades of failed attempts.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government assured citizens that the cleanup will not be a one-off event, as they have compelled some 5,700 barangays to conduct similar activities on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it will coordinate with various agencies and stakeholders to properly relocate informal settlers.

– Rappler.com