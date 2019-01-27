IN PHOTOS: Bayanihan for Manila Bay
Around 5,000 volunteers participate in the rehabilitation of Manila Bay
Published 6:20 PM, January 27, 2019
Updated 6:20 PM, January 27, 2019
ARMED AND READY. The Bureau of Fire Protection gears up for the Manila Bay cleanup. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Some 5,000 volunteers and government workers woke up early to participate on Day 1 of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program on Sunday, January 27.
Employees, students, and civic organizations pledged that they intend to make the polluted bay clean again after decades of failed attempts.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government assured citizens that the cleanup will not be a one-off event, as they have compelled some 5,700 barangays to conduct similar activities on a weekly basis.
Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it will coordinate with various agencies and stakeholders to properly relocate informal settlers.
FULL FORCE. Cabinet members lead the solidarity walk for Manila Bay. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
SACKS OF TRASH. Volunteers gather trash from Manila Bay. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
GETTING DIRTY. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority employees join the cleanup. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
RIDING ON. Angkas riders join the rehabilitation efforts for Manila Bay. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
PICTURE PERFECT. An artist sketches his ideal view of the bay. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
WATERWAYS. Volunteers clean up the Estero Fort San Antonio de Abad near the Manila Zoo. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
– Rappler.com