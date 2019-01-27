Around 38 houses and establishments mostly made of light materials burn down

Published 8:10 PM, January 27, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – A fire broke out in a congested residential area in Boracay on Sunday, January 27.

No one was killed in the fire but at least two persons were injured, including a 76-year-old resident of Sitio Bantud in Barangay Manoc-Manoc.

Around 38 houses and establishments mostly made of light materials burned down.

Firemen from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Boracay Fire Substation and members of the Boracay Fire Rescue and Ambulance Volunteers responded to the scene at around 12:38 pm in Sitio Bantud.

But they had difficulty reaching the area because of narrow alleys. The blaze also spread quickly due to strong winds.

The fire was eventually placed under control at 1:12 pm, then put out at 1:22 pm.

Some 300 affected people are temporarily staying at Barangay Manoc-Manoc's covered court.

Local BFP investigators are still probing the cause of the fire and assessing the cost of damage. – Rappler.com