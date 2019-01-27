The website of the SITE Intelligence Group says the Islamic State's East Asia province issued a formal communique for the double-suicide bombing

Published 7:53 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a double bomb attack on a Catholic church on a southern Philippine island that killed at least 18 people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activities.

IS issued a formal communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosive belts Sunday, January 27, inside the cathedral and its car park in Jolo, Sulu – a stronghold of Islamist militants in the Catholic-majority nation. – Rappler.com

