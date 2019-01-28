Speaking during the Angelus that wound up the World Youth Day celebrations in Panama, Pope Francis issues his 'strongest reprobation for this episode of violence which is once again plunging the Christian community into mourning'

Published 8:22 AM, January 28, 2019

PANAMA CITY, Panama – Pope Francis strongly condemned the bombing Sunday, January 27, of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, at least 18 people.

"I reiterate my strongest reprobation for this episode of violence which is once again plunging the Christian community into mourning," Francis said during an Angelus message as he wound up World Youth Day celebrations in Panama. – Rappler.com

