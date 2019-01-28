The cathedral the morning after Sunday's fatal explosions

Published 10:54 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The first powerful blast shattered windows, smashed church pews, and maimed the bodies of at least 20 people in Jolo on Sunday, January 27. On Monday morning, January 28, the altar stood unshaken as Manila-based officials arrived for an ocular.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde and other generals flew to the blast site to check the extent of the destruction caused by the twin blasts at the Jolo Cathedral.

Albayalde told reporters after his visit that the bombs were likely detonated remotely through a cellphone. The bomb squad is still looking for fragments for more conclusive tests.

The Jolo Cathedral was bombed on Sunday as around 100 people were hearing their morning mass. (READ: At least 20 dead in Jolo Cathedral bombing)

Police said a first improvised explosive device detonated at around 8:58 am – as the mass was ongoing – targeting the civilians. Around 15 seconds after, another exploded at the cathedral's entrance as government troopers came to respond.

By afternoon, 20 were declared dead and at least 100 were wounded from the blasts. (READ: LIST: Jolo Cathedral bombings, attacks since 2000)

Below are the videos from Albayalde's visit, as compiled by Rappler.

