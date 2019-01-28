Left-leaning Joel Maglunsod is appointed executive director of National Maritime Polytechnic by President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 12:46 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former labor undersecretary Joel Maglunsod is back in the fold of the Duterte administration after getting a new government position.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Maglunsod as an executive director at National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), according to appointment papers signed on January 25.

Malacañang released the document to the public on Monday, January 28.

NMP is the country's maritime training center under the Department of Labor and Employment. It trains future seafarers, including for merchant marine officers, in accordance with international maritime education and training standards.

Maglunsod's new appointment comes 3 months after he was fired by Duterte, apparently for his ties with the Left.

That was at a time when the President resumed his railings against the Communist Party of the Philippines for supposedly continuing their attacks against government troops when he had wanted to talk peace with them. – Rappler.com