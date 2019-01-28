The minors are between 5 and 10 years old

Published 5:05 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Some 6 children are among the wounded in the Jolo Cathedral bombing on Sunday, January 27, according to information from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

According to the PNP ARMM's tally, the 6 children are between 5 and 10 years old. They are currently staying in the following hospitals:

3 in Integrated Provincial Health Office-Sulu Provincial Hospital

2 in Jolo Trauma Hospital

1 in Sulu Sanitarium Hospital

A total of 112 were wounded in the attack – 90 civilians, and 22 personnel from the military, police, and the coast guard.

At least 20 died, making it the deadliest attack on the church in recent history. (LIST: Jolo Cathedral bombings, attacks since 2000)

The bombing occurred when the cathedral was packed for Sunday morning mass. At around 8:58 am, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the center of the church, killing people instantaneously.

Government security forces entered the cathedral, but another IED at the entrance exploded as they were coming in. – Rappler.com