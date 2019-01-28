In the meantime, Court Administrator Midas Marquez will still serve as spokesperson for a 'smoother transition'

Published 6:15 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has hired a new lawyer to become the Court's next spokesperson.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin announced on Monday, January 28, that private lawyer Brian Keith F. Hosaka is the new chief of the Public Information Office (PIO).

For the transition period, Court Administrator Midas Marquez will still serve as the Court spokesperson.

"(Marquez) will closely coordinate with Atty Hosaka, who is expected to eventually replace Court Administrator Marquez as Court Spokesperson," said the Supreme Court on Monday.

As PIO chief, Hosaka reenters the SC with a rank of Assistant Court Administrator.

Hosaka previously worked as a law clerk for retired SC justice Josue Bellosillo, where he worked with Marquez.

Hosaka was a founding partner of the Paner Hosaka & Ypil Attorneys-at-Law.

He obtained his law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1998, and passed the Bar in 1999. He once served as Deputy General Counsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

"Brian Hosaka is not a newcomer...So let us all support him,” Bersamin said.

Marquez is again vying for a spot on the SC bench to replace retired justice Noel Tijam. Malacañang has not announced its choice yet. – Rappler.com