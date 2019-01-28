Police suspect the communist New People's Army as being behind the attack

Published 7:12 AM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A cop died and two of his colleagues were wounded on Monday, January 28 after his team was ambushed by an explosion and gunfire in Magpet town in North Cotabato earlier the same day.

According to the police report, two police vehicles were on the move at Purok 4, Kabisig, Poblacion in Magpet when two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) went off. Armed men then exchanged fire with the policemen before pulling out.

The encounter left the driver of one of the cars, Police Officer I Christopher Anador with a fatal head wound. He was declared dead at 9:58 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, two other cops, PO1 Stephenson Parreno and PO1 Mark Vincent Capilitan were left wounded. Police announced on Tuesday that Parreno was already in stable condition while Capilitan remains admitted to the Kidapawan Doctors Hospital.

Police suspect the communist New People's Army to be behind the attack, specifically the men of a certain Commander Alon. – Rappler.com