Does this bolster ISIS's claim that they deployed 2 suicide bombers to mount the attacks?

Published 11:11 AM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two days after the twin bombing of the Jolo Cathedral that killed at least 20 and injured 111 people, authorities are still trying to pin down the identity of 2 fatalities.

According to the list of deaths kept by officials and obtained by Rappler, the remains of two "unidentified civilian[s]" are still kept in the Jolo Trauma Hospital. The list identified both of them as male.

They are the only two civilians brought to the Trauma Hospital, where all fatalities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were placed. (READ: 6 children among wounded in Jolo Cathedral bombing)

The rest of the remains of other civilian casualties, as well as one from the Philippine Coast Guard, were brought to the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Sulu Provincial Hospital.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the explosions that happened inside the church and at the entrance during Sunday Mass. On Monday, January 28, ISIS announced it had deployed two suicide bombers to mount the attacks.

Who are they?

In a text message to Rappler, Western Mindanao Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana said they are still "verifying everything."

But he said that the unidentified bodies do not necessarily bolster ISIS's claim of suicide bombing.

"How would you identify whose body almost evaporated? Can't it be a husband and wife who went together, both died and no relative knew they were there?" Besana said in a text message.

In a dzMM radio interview on Tuesday, PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said that it has been difficult to identify the fatalities as some were "already torn to pieces." (WATCH: Inside the Jolo Cathedral after the blasts)

Here's what we know so far.

Philippine police and military authorities said the IEDs must have been detonated "electronically" and from a distance. – Rappler.com