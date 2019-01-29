The progressive legislators want the government to first focus on properly consulting informal settlers who will be displaced by the Manila Bay cleanup

Published 4:25 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Makabayan lawmakers want the government to postpone the rehabilitation of the polluted Manila Bay, citing the lack of proper consultations with informal settlers to be affected by the cleanup program.

On Tuesday, January 29, the following legislators filed House Resolution (HR) 2452 together with several fisherfolk and peasant women from Cavite:

Alliance of Concerned Teachers Representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro

Anakpawis Representative Ariel Casilao

Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate

Gabriela Representatives Arlene Brosas and Emmi de Jesus

Kabataan Representative Sarah Elago

The left-leaning legislators want the House to recommend to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources these 4 things:

Postpone the Manila Bay rehabilitation until a "comprehensive and holistic" study on its socioeconomic impact on marginalized sectors has been "diligently" carried out

Publicize the rehabilitation master plan

Hold public consultations among marginalized sectors to be affected by the rehabilitation

Draft a "genuine and democratic program that will sincerely" rehabilitate Manila Bay without infringing on the basic rights and livelihood of these sectors

The lawmakers argued that the Manila Bay rehabilitation would cause around 40 reclamation projects, leading to the displacement of some 250,000 informal settlers living along the coastline and waterways of the bay. (READ: Gov't to deploy modern tech, boat skimmers for Manila Bay rehab)

Makabayan also said the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya-Pilipinas), a fisherfolk group, has been opposing these reclamation projects.

Pamalakaya-Pilipinas instead wants the government to do the following to "genuinely" rehabilitate Manila Bay:

Shut down the Navotas Controlled Dump Facility in Barangay Tanza, Manila, as well as different commercial and industrial establishments that discharge toxic waste that end up in Manila Bay

Declare Manila Bay as a "reclamation-free" zone

Restore mangroves, seagrasses, and coral reefs

Conduct on-site or in-city relocation for informal settlers to be affected by the Manila Bay rehabilitation

The rehabilitation of Manila Bay – which covers 8 provinces and 178 local government units in the 3 regions of Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon – officially kicked off on Sunday, January 27. It will have 3 phases. – Rappler.com